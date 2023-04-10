Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Artisanal gold mining to be allowed in Russia
The corresponding draft law was approved by the Commission on legislative activity under the Government of the Russian Federation.
The document provides for the legalization of gold mining carried out by citizens in a non-industrial way, and the subsequent "free import" of precious metal, the head of the Ministry of Regional Development Alexei Chekunkov told TASS.
According to him, the adoption of the law will give a "green light" not only to legal entities that have received an appropriate license in the field of precious metals mining at an auction or tender, but also to citizens registered as individual entrepreneurs.
Such mining can be carried out manually or using equipment of limited capacity, while the sites themselves can be selected online on a special interactive map without bureaucratic delays.
First of all, the norms of the new law will work in the Far East and in the Arctic, and in three years – in other regions of Russia.
The new law will remove from the "gray zone" people already working in the field of small gold mining, but at the same time forced to resort to various legal tricks in order to avoid problems.
In addition, this solution will help not only to support self-employment in remote settlements of the Far Eastern and polar regions, but also to significantly increase the rationality of gold mining, the online resource goarctic.ru writes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished