Artisanal gold mining to be allowed in Russia

05 april 2023 News

Russia may be lift the ban on gold mining by private individuals, which has been in force since 1953.

The corresponding draft law was approved by the Commission on legislative activity under the Government of the Russian Federation.

The document provides for the legalization of gold mining carried out by citizens in a non-industrial way, and the subsequent "free import" of precious metal, the head of the Ministry of Regional Development Alexei Chekunkov told TASS.

According to him, the adoption of the law will give a "green light" not only to legal entities that have received an appropriate license in the field of precious metals mining at an auction or tender, but also to citizens registered as individual entrepreneurs.

Such mining can be carried out manually or using equipment of limited capacity, while the sites themselves can be selected online on a special interactive map without bureaucratic delays.

First of all, the norms of the new law will work in the Far East and in the Arctic, and in three years – in other regions of Russia.

The new law will remove from the "gray zone" people already working in the field of small gold mining, but at the same time forced to resort to various legal tricks in order to avoid problems.

In addition, this solution will help not only to support self-employment in remote settlements of the Far Eastern and polar regions, but also to significantly increase the rationality of gold mining, the online resource goarctic.ru writes.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





