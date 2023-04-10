China gold market slips into discounts as demand fizzles

04 april 2023

Gold consumers in top hub China slowed purchases this week as a steady rise in domestic prices started to bite, forcing dealers to offer discounts for the first time in months, as per media reports.

Overall, gold activity in China this week has been limited as the Chinese central bank is not encouraging gold imports. Also, bullion changed hands at anywhere between $10 an ounce premiums to $10 discounts versus global benchmark spot prices at $19-$25 quoted last week.

Whereas prices in India were still near a record high of 60,455 rupees per 10 grams earlier this month, buyers don’t want to make purchases at record-high prices. They are waiting for a correction.

This forced dealers to offer discounts of up to $26 an ounce over official domestic prices, easing from the more than one-year high discounts of $57 last week.

Jewellers have been receiving a decent amount of scrap gold as most retail consumers have been replacing old jewellery, said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.



