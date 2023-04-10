Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

WFDB concludes 40th World Diamond Congress; Yoram Dvash Reelected as WFDB President

04 april 2023
News
The World Federation of Diamond Bourses concluded the 40th World Diamond Congress held in Ramat Gan from March 28 – 30, 2023 as part of Israel Diamond Week. The Congress, with the theme 'Change and Innovation in the New Diamond Reality' was attended by Presidents of the 27 member bourses and many Young Diamantaires.
The Congress witnessed President Yoram Dvash, VP Moshe Salem and Israel Diamond Week host Boaz Moldawsky, many industry leaders DRC Minister of Mines HE Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi, De Beers Co-Chairman Bruce Cleaver, and many more express their views.
WFDB President Yoram Dvash addressed the theme of the Congress in his opening speech and said: “Today conditions are changing, the business climate is changing, the consumer is changing, and the competition is changing. We must study the changes and take steps to adapt. If we as leaders of the world diamond industry won’t adapt, the industry will remain behind.”
During the Congress, Yoram Dvash was reelected as WFDB President, and elections were held for WFDB Officers and the Executive Committee. They include Vice Presidents Moshe Salem and Philippe Barsamian, Secretary-General Rony Unterman, Treasurer-General Mehul Shah, as well as Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Lin Qiang, Elliot Krischer, Boaz Moldawsky, Anoop Mehta, Rami Baron, Alan Cohen, Molefi Letsiki and Lawrence Ma as the Executive Committee.
Reviewing topics that are currently affecting the industry, delegates expressed reservations about the GIA’s move to digital certificates, generic marketing of diamonds and the decision WFDB to begin a collaboration with the Natural Diamond Council, and also to involve the Young Diamantaires in the decision-making of the WFDB.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
