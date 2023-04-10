Exclusive

"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales

2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...

Yesterday

"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange

H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...

10 april 2023

There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately

The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...

03 april 2023

Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant

Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...

27 march 2023

“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”

Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...

20 march 2023

Record in LG-diamonds by HPHT method in Russia

04 april 2023
News
news_04042023.png

Another laboratory-grown diamond, unique in size and clarity, was presented for examination at the GemCenter of Moscow State University: a cushion-cut diamond with high D / VS2 characteristics and a mass of 20.75 carats was grown by the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research Center in February this year.
The HPHT method makes it possible to grow diamonds with the highest D-F color characteristics, and such diamonds belong to type 2a diamonds.
Group 2a stones make up about 1.8% of gem diamonds in nature and are completely devoid of impurities, in particular nitrogen. They are white color, have excellent light transmission and are highly valued in the market. In the process of formation, structural anomalies can appear due to plastic deformation, giving them different colors: yellow, brown, orange, pink, red and purple.
The 57.74 carat diamond from which the 20.75 carat cushion-cut diamond was made took about 450 hours to grow.
It should be noted that unique 20 carat type 2a diamonds are rare in nature. For a diamond to receive the highest ratings from gemologists, it must be free of any inclusions. That is why diamonds of this type are very expensive on the world market. The price for such a natural-colored stone can reach 11 million US dollars. According to market analysts, the cost of the LGD presented at the Gem Center of Moscow State University starts from $10,000 per carat, and this particular specimen can reach a price exceeding $200,000.
Large LGD are also unique and very rare in the market where demand is high.
Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO of Advanced Synthetic Research Center, said that the company can plan the color and perform any form of individual cutting. Russian scientists can synthesize diamonds weighing about 250 carats - such synthesis lasts 5-6 weeks, and the company's technologists are striving for this.

Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished

Print version