Record in LG-diamonds by HPHT method in Russia

Another laboratory-grown diamond, unique in size and clarity, was presented for examination at the GemCenter of Moscow State University: a cushion-cut diamond with high D / VS2 characteristics and a mass of 20.75 carats was grown by the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research Center in February this year.The HPHT method makes it possible to grow diamonds with the highest D-F color characteristics, and such diamonds belong to type 2a diamonds.Group 2a stones make up about 1.8% of gem diamonds in nature and are completely devoid of impurities, in particular nitrogen. They are white color, have excellent light transmission and are highly valued in the market. In the process of formation, structural anomalies can appear due to plastic deformation, giving them different colors: yellow, brown, orange, pink, red and purple.The 57.74 carat diamond from which the 20.75 carat cushion-cut diamond was made took about 450 hours to grow.It should be noted that unique 20 carat type 2a diamonds are rare in nature. For a diamond to receive the highest ratings from gemologists, it must be free of any inclusions. That is why diamonds of this type are very expensive on the world market. The price for such a natural-colored stone can reach 11 million US dollars. According to market analysts, the cost of the LGD presented at the Gem Center of Moscow State University starts from $10,000 per carat, and this particular specimen can reach a price exceeding $200,000.Large LGD are also unique and very rare in the market where demand is high.Eduard Gorodetsky, CEO of Advanced Synthetic Research Center, said that the company can plan the color and perform any form of individual cutting. Russian scientists can synthesize diamonds weighing about 250 carats - such synthesis lasts 5-6 weeks, and the company's technologists are striving for this.