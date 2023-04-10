Exclusive
"585*GOLDEN": a strong jewelry brand is more than high sales
2022 has become a turbulent year for almost everyone in Russia. And how does the country's largest jewelry chain feel? Has the structure of demand, sales volumes and approach to customer interaction changed? Andrey Shlyaev, Marketing and Sales Director...
Yesterday
"Today excellence is not about a product alone, it's a mindset," advocates Antonio Cecere, President, Geneva Diamond Exchange
H.G. Antonio Cecere, CEO of Ciceres Consulting and Cecere Monaco, is President of Geneva Diamond Exchange, and Vice President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, non-profit associations watchdogs of the conflict diamonds trade to prevent their entry into the...
10 april 2023
There are increasingly more connoisseurs of lab-grown stones in Russia lately
The DIATEC TRADING HOUSE specializes in the sale of lab-grown diamonds (LGD) and LGD-jewellery. Timur Khakimov, Executive Director of DIATEC TRADING HOUSE, told Rough&Polished about the technologies for growing diamonds in the laboratory, about...
03 april 2023
Lucapa boosts Angola kimberlite exploration with establishment of standalone bulk kimberlite sampling plant
Lucapa Diamond and its Angolan partners are making great strides to improve the Lulo kimberlite exploration programme. Company chief executive and managing director Stephen Wetherall told Rough & Polished’s Mathew Nyaungwa on the sidelines of the Mining...
27 march 2023
“In the jewellery art, we express our feelings, emotions and share them with others”
Over 30 years, the MOISEIKIN company based in the Ural area has become a famous jewellery brand. The jewellery and souvenirs of this jewellery house made of precious and semi- precious stones and metals are displayed at museums and in private collections...
20 march 2023
Christie’s in Geneva to offer in May the largest and most valuable private collection of jewels
An exceptionally rare Van Cleef & Arpels ruby, emerald, onyx and diamond Egyptian Revival sautoir.
In May 2023, Christie’s in Geneva will offer the unrivalled jewellery collection of Heidi Horten.
Heidi Horten (1941-2022) was one of the most important figures in the history of jewellery collecting. Christie’s will offer 700 lots from Horten’s collection across a series of auctions during Luxury Week in Geneva, with a two-part live sale taking place on 10 and 12 May, alongside an online sale from 3 to 15 May.
The sales will showcase unique and exceptional pieces from 20th-century designers including Cartier, Harry Winston, Boivin and Van Cleef & Arpels.
Ahead of the landmark sales in Geneva, highlights from the collection will tour Christie’s showrooms across Asia, as well as in Dubai, New York, Vienna and London.
With a pre-sale estimate of more than $150 million, this is the largest and most valuable jewellery collection ever to be offered at auction.
Leading the collection is a superb and extremely rare ruby and diamond ring by Cartier. The cushion-cut stone, known as ‘The Sunrise Ruby’, weighs 25.59 carats and has a saturated pigeon-blood red colour and fine purity.
Another extraordinary piece is the magnificent 90.38-carat ‘Briolette of India’ diamond necklace by Harry Winston.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished