Christie’s in Geneva to offer in May the largest and most valuable private collection of jewels

An exceptionally rare Van Cleef & Arpels ruby, emerald, onyx and diamond Egyptian Revival sautoir.

In May 2023, Christie’s in Geneva will offer the unrivalled jewellery collection of Heidi Horten.Heidi Horten (1941-2022) was one of the most important figures in the history of jewellery collecting. Christie’s will offer 700 lots from Horten’s collection across a series of auctions during Luxury Week in Geneva, with a two-part live sale taking place on 10 and 12 May, alongside an online sale from 3 to 15 May.The sales will showcase unique and exceptional pieces from 20th-century designers including Cartier, Harry Winston, Boivin and Van Cleef & Arpels.Ahead of the landmark sales in Geneva, highlights from the collection will tour Christie’s showrooms across Asia, as well as in Dubai, New York, Vienna and London.With a pre-sale estimate of more than $150 million, this is the largest and most valuable jewellery collection ever to be offered at auction.Leading the collection is a superb and extremely rare ruby and diamond ring by Cartier. The cushion-cut stone, known as ‘The Sunrise Ruby’, weighs 25.59 carats and has a saturated pigeon-blood red colour and fine purity.Another extraordinary piece is the magnificent 90.38-carat ‘Briolette of India’ diamond necklace by Harry Winston.