Automatic double upgrade of diamonds is not only a questionable practice but could be systemic fraud – Meeus
HRD Antwerp is under investigation by Belgian authorities following allegations that for every Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stone, which entered their lab for certification an automatic upgrade would be given two colours up and one...
Today
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Botswana insists on a bigger share of diamonds from De Beers
Reuters quoted President Mokgweetsi Masisi as saying that Botswana had denied itself the opportunity to sell its diamonds for a long time.
“Besides the fact that the diamonds are ours, it does not make sense for us to continue to relegate ourselves to participating in the rough space only," Masisi said as talks to renew a sales deal that expires in June continue.
“So, it is only logical that we want more and we are going to get more. But through negotiation.”
He did not specify the size of the share the country is pushing to get.
Currently, Debswana sells three-quarters of its production to De Beers, while the balance is sold to the state-owned Okavango Diamond Company (ODC).
Meanwhile, De Beers chief executive Al Cook said after that meeting with Masisi in Gaborone last Friday that they had a "constructive discussion" with the president.
“It is very clear that front and foremost in the president's mind is the interest of the Botswana people. We as De Beers want to play our role in a strong strategic partnership,” he was quoted as saying.
“I am very confident that this partnership will go forward in a very good way.”
De Beers said that Gaborone receives more than 80% of Debswana's returns, including taxes and royalties.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished