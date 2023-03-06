Exclusive
Automatic double upgrade of diamonds is not only a questionable practice but could be systemic fraud – Meeus
HRD Antwerp is under investigation by Belgian authorities following allegations that for every Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stone, which entered their lab for certification an automatic upgrade would be given two colours up and one...
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
The first Uzbek Jewelry Exhibition postponed to May 26-28, 2023
Initially, the organizers planned to hold this event on May 12-14.
The exhibition is organized with the support of the Jewelry Industry Association of Uzbekistan and in accordance with the decree of the President of the Republic "On measures to accelerate the development of the jewelry industry in the Republic of Uzbekistan".
A wide range of finished products and equipment of the jewelry industry will be presented to the visitors of "Uzbek Jewelry Fair": gold, silver jewelry, diamond jewellery, gems and gemstone jewellery, pearls, pearl jewellery, semiprecious stones and jewellery, antique jewellery,etc.
There is a steady positive trend in the jewelry industry of Uzbekistan. In February 2021, the presidential decree "On measures to create favorable conditions for the further development of the jewelry industry" was signed.
In accordance with the document, precious and decorative stones used by jewelers are exempt from customs duties, and the licensing requirement for the temporary import and export of gold, silver and other raw materials necessary for the creation of jewelry is canceled.
The procedure for the sale of precious metals to jewelry manufacturers is also being introduced on the basis of a direct contract or with a deferred payment condition, and the sale of jewelry on the domestic and foreign markets through e-commerce is allowed.
Individuals are allowed to export jewelry worth up to $10.000. Raw materials, materials and components (pearls, diamonds, precious metals) are not subject to import customs duties, except for customs clearance fees.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished