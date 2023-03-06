Exclusive
Automatic double upgrade of diamonds is not only a questionable practice but could be systemic fraud – Meeus
HRD Antwerp is under investigation by Belgian authorities following allegations that for every Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stone, which entered their lab for certification an automatic upgrade would be given two colours up and one...
Today
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
India's exports of cut and polished diamonds grow up 19.73 %; rough imports dip -18.14% for Feb 2023
The overall gross imports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 2238.55 mn in the month of FEB 2023 show a decline of 17.21% as compared to $ 2703.87 mn for the same period the previous year.
During Apr 2022 - Feb 2023, the overall gross exports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 34856.01 mn show a decline of 2.18% as compared to $ 35631.81 mn for the same period the previous year.
The overall gross imports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 23878.39 mn show a growth of 0.77% as compared to US$ 23696.23 million for the same period of the previous year.
For Feb 2023 the overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds recorded at $ 2369.10 mn shows a growth of 19.73% as compared to $ 1978.70 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 76.44 mn in the month of Feb 2023 is showing a decline of 33.18% as compared to $ 114.40 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 36.77 mn is showing a decline of 42% compared to $ 63.41 mn for the same period of February 2022.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 39.67 mn is showing a decline of 22.20% as compared to $ 50.99 mn for the same period of February 2022.
For Apl 2022 - Feb 2023, the overall gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 20439.91 mn is showing a decline of 7.25% as compared to $ 22036.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1217.75 mn is showing a decline of 7.87% compared to $ 1321.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 446.83 mn is showing a growth of 20.61% as compared to $ 370.46 mn for the same period of April 2021 – February 2022.
The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 770.92 mn is showing a decline of -18.96% as compared to $ 951.33 mn for the same period of the previous year.
Gross imports of rough diamonds for the month of Feb 2023 show a decline to $1688.36 mn from $2062.44 mn down -18.14% from Feb 2022.
Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 15715.50 mn in Apr 2022 - Feb 2023 have shown a decline of 7.15% compared with the imports at $ 16925.94 mn for the previous year.
In volume terms, the gross Import of rough diamonds at 120.635 mn carats during Apr 2022 - Feb 2023 has shown a decline of 21.75% compared with the imports at 154.173 mn carats during the previous year.
Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period Apr 2022 - Feb 2023 at $ 1568.55 mn shows a growth of 33.93% over the comparative figure of $ 1171.13 mn for the previous year.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished