India's exports of cut and polished diamonds grow up 19.73 %; rough imports dip -18.14% for Feb 2023

Today News

The overall gross exports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 3488.51 mn in the month of FEB 2023 show a growth of 12.16%, as compared to $ 3110.20 mn for the same period the previous year.

The overall gross imports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 2238.55 mn in the month of FEB 2023 show a decline of 17.21% as compared to $ 2703.87 mn for the same period the previous year.

During Apr 2022 - Feb 2023, the overall gross exports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 34856.01 mn show a decline of 2.18% as compared to $ 35631.81 mn for the same period the previous year.

The overall gross imports of Gems & Jewellery at $ 23878.39 mn show a growth of 0.77% as compared to US$ 23696.23 million for the same period of the previous year.

For Feb 2023 the overall gross export of Cut & Polished diamonds recorded at $ 2369.10 mn shows a growth of 19.73% as compared to $ 1978.70 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 76.44 mn in the month of Feb 2023 is showing a decline of 33.18% as compared to $ 114.40 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 36.77 mn is showing a decline of 42% compared to $ 63.41 mn for the same period of February 2022.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 39.67 mn is showing a decline of 22.20% as compared to $ 50.99 mn for the same period of February 2022.

For Apl 2022 - Feb 2023, the overall gross Exports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 20439.91 mn is showing a decline of 7.25% as compared to $ 22036.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds at $ 1217.75 mn is showing a decline of 7.87% compared to $ 1321.79 mn for the same period of the previous year.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in DTA at $ 446.83 mn is showing a growth of 20.61% as compared to $ 370.46 mn for the same period of April 2021 – February 2022.

The overall gross Imports of Cut & Polished diamonds in SEZ at $ 770.92 mn is showing a decline of -18.96% as compared to $ 951.33 mn for the same period of the previous year.

Gross imports of rough diamonds for the month of Feb 2023 show a decline to $1688.36 mn from $2062.44 mn down -18.14% from Feb 2022.

Gross Imports of rough diamonds at $ 15715.50 mn in Apr 2022 - Feb 2023 have shown a decline of 7.15% compared with the imports at $ 16925.94 mn for the previous year.

In volume terms, the gross Import of rough diamonds at 120.635 mn carats during Apr 2022 - Feb 2023 has shown a decline of 21.75% compared with the imports at 154.173 mn carats during the previous year.

Provisional gross export of Polished Lab Grown Diamonds for the period Apr 2022 - Feb 2023 at $ 1568.55 mn shows a growth of 33.93% over the comparative figure of $ 1171.13 mn for the previous year.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





