Mountain Province Diamonds announced intention to voluntarily terminate SEC reporting obligations

Today News

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that it will voluntarily file a Form 15F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to terminate the registration of its common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and its reporting obligations under Section 13(a) and Section 15(d) of the Exchange Act.

Management of the company is of the view that the costs associated with continuing the registration and reporting under the Exchange Act outweigh the benefits received by the company from maintaining its registration.

The termination will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15F with the SEC, or within such shorter period as the SEC may determine. Upon filling of the Form 15F, the company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be immediately suspended.

The company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX under ticker symbol "MPVD", and the company will continue to meet its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations through filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





