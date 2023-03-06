Exclusive
Automatic double upgrade of diamonds is not only a questionable practice but could be systemic fraud – Meeus
HRD Antwerp is under investigation by Belgian authorities following allegations that for every Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stone, which entered their lab for certification an automatic upgrade would be given two colours up and one...
Today
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Mountain Province Diamonds announced intention to voluntarily terminate SEC reporting obligations
Management of the company is of the view that the costs associated with continuing the registration and reporting under the Exchange Act outweigh the benefits received by the company from maintaining its registration.
The termination will become effective 90 days after the date of filing of the Form 15F with the SEC, or within such shorter period as the SEC may determine. Upon filling of the Form 15F, the company's reporting obligations under the Exchange Act will be immediately suspended.
The company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX under ticker symbol "MPVD", and the company will continue to meet its Canadian continuous disclosure obligations through filings with the applicable Canadian securities regulators.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished