Automatic double upgrade of diamonds is not only a questionable practice but could be systemic fraud – Meeus

HRD Antwerp is under investigation by Belgian authorities following allegations that for every Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stone, which entered their lab for certification an automatic upgrade would be given two colours up and one...

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Sibanye-Stillwater limits retrenchments at SA gold mines

Sibanye-Stillwater has limited the number of workers retrenched at two of its gold mines in South Africa to 168 from the initial target of 1,959 that potentially faced retrenchment.
It said 1,136 employees accepted transfer opportunities to available positions at other group operations in South Africa.
At least 552 employees were granted voluntary separation or early retirement packages.
“Natural attrition accounted for 103 less affected employees, regrettably 168 employees could not be accommodated, or chose not to participate in the agreed avoidance measures, and as such will be retrenched,” it said.
“This number includes 39 learners who will be given the opportunity to complete their training, as well as 59 employees who declined a reasonable alternative position within the company.”
Sibanye-Stillwater chief executive Neal Froneman said the decision to close or restructure operations was never taken lightly.
“The closure of the end of life, and loss-making operations are necessary to ensure sustainability for the remainder of the business,” he said.
“We are pleased with the outcome of this … process regarding the Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant, where, through constructive and cooperative engagement we have been able to preserve the vast majority of jobs initially at risk.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
