Sibanye-Stillwater limits retrenchments at SA gold mines

Sibanye-Stillwater has limited the number of workers retrenched at two of its gold mines in South Africa to 168 from the initial target of 1,959 that potentially faced retrenchment.

It said 1,136 employees accepted transfer opportunities to available positions at other group operations in South Africa.

At least 552 employees were granted voluntary separation or early retirement packages.

“Natural attrition accounted for 103 less affected employees, regrettably 168 employees could not be accommodated, or chose not to participate in the agreed avoidance measures, and as such will be retrenched,” it said.

“This number includes 39 learners who will be given the opportunity to complete their training, as well as 59 employees who declined a reasonable alternative position within the company.”

Sibanye-Stillwater chief executive Neal Froneman said the decision to close or restructure operations was never taken lightly.

“The closure of the end of life, and loss-making operations are necessary to ensure sustainability for the remainder of the business,” he said.

“We are pleased with the outcome of this … process regarding the Beatrix 4 shaft and Kloof 1 plant, where, through constructive and cooperative engagement we have been able to preserve the vast majority of jobs initially at risk.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished