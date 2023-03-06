Diamond Dealers Club suspends Blom membership for three months

The Diamond Dealers Club has suspended the membership of Ernest Blom of Ernest Blom Diamonds for three months.

In a letter dated 7 March 2023 seen by Rough & Polished, the club stated that it suspended Blom for non-payment of “an amount owing”.

The letter did not disclose the amount he was owing.

The club stated that his failure to make the payment was in breach of their constitution and the World Federation of Diamond Bourses’ inner rules.

Blom chaired the club from 2003 to 2018.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





