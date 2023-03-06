Exclusive

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

Gold drops to lowest price level in 2023, UAE shoppers & tourists on a buying spree

Today
News
International gold prices have dropped by more than $30 overnight to $1,811 an ounce, opening up a clear opportunity for shoppers in the UAE, domestic and tourists to make a few purchases. The current price is actually the lowest gold has been since the start of the year, and could come under more pressure in the coming days.
“It will be good to see if UAE shoppers return after today’s price drop – they had been quiet all through the last two months with gold at $1,850 and plus levels,” said a jewellery retailer. “We can be confident that tourists in Dubai and UAE will immediately respond to this drop. Everything will hinge on the first UAE gold rate of the day.”
Gold retailers agree that anything close to Dh200 a gram will set off a buyer rush going by trends in the past. The lowest point for gold in the last 6 months was $1,626 in late October. The UAE gold rate was around Dh185 a gram level during that phase.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished


