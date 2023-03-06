Exclusive

Automatic double upgrade of diamonds is not only a questionable practice but could be systemic fraud – Meeus

HRD Antwerp is under investigation by Belgian authorities following allegations that for every Gemological Institute of America (GIA) stone, which entered their lab for certification an automatic upgrade would be given two colours up and one...

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

HKTDC's twin jewellery shows deliver robust results

Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the 39th HKTDC Hong Kong International Jewellery Show and the 9th HKTDC Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show gathered over 2,500 exhibitors and successfully concluded on March 5, 2033.
The five-day fairs attracted over 60,000 buyers from 130 countries and regions, with significant increase in participation from Mainland China and the Asia region. In an on-site survey with around 700 exhibitors and buyers, about 60% exhibitors and buyers expected their business to return to pre-pandemic levels in one year, reflecting a positive outlook for the jewellery sector, according to a press release from HKTDC.
Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: “We are delighted to see the overwhelming support from industry buyers and exhibitors for the twin shows. The vibrant atmosphere, busy traffic and packed booths not only reflected the global jewellery market’s pent-up demand after three years and strong buying power, but also reaffirmed Hong Kong’s position as the world’s premier trade fair capital in Asia which brings the world together to do business and to build relationships."

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

