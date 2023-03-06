DMCC to hold World-first Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium in 2023 in Dubai

DMCC will host the inaugural Lab-Grown Diamond (LGD) Symposium in Dubai on 10 July 2023. The symposium is seen as a timely and world-first opportunity to benchmark this nascent technology-driven industry’s unique challenges and remove barriers to growth.

DMCC will convene global leaders in the lab-grown and technology space, including industry, retailers, financial institutions, governmental stakeholders, growers and manufacturers to drive consensus and actions for the long-term success of the sector.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO-DMCC, said: “Since the arrival of farmed pearls from Japan in the 1930s, the UAE has recognised the potency, challenges and benefits of disruptive industries. Lab-grown represents a completely new and unique industry with its own opportunities, from jewellery to heat sinks and semiconductors. This symposium shows we are ahead of the curve in driving crucial industry conversation for lasting and positive outcomes not just in Dubai but globally.”

The Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium will further contribute to the UAE’s position as a global trade hub and a world leader in the technology and precious stones industry.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

