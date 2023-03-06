Exclusive
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
How Russians chose jewelry gifts for March 8
The study showed that up to 60% of customers pay attention to whether they will receive a gift when buying, whether they will be able to apply bonuses and whether cashback will return.
A year ago the share of such customers barely reached 20%.
The growth (+2%) of such an indicator as Retention rate confirms how well the company builds long-term relationships with customers and reflects the growth of returned customers.
This year, for the March 8 holiday, the "585* GOLDEN" chain offered two jewelry items for the price of one. An additional benefit was the purchase of gold and silver jewelry at the same time. In addition, for part of the assortment – the most popular products – prices were reduced by 2 times. In total, this gave an increase in the network's revenue in the period from March 1 to March 8 by 23.6% by 2022.
The maximum sales growth was shown by gold jewelry with diamonds and precious stones (+36%). Due to the promotion, silver products approached them (+30%). The most rational buyers chose gift certificates (+39.1%). The use of programs for exchanging old jewelry for new ones increased by 41%.
The average check increased by 5-10% relative to 2022 and amounted to almost 9,000 rubles, which was influenced by the increased demand for gold jewelry with diamonds and precious stones.
The most active buyers were residents of Siberia (+17% of the number of purchases) and the Urals (+25%). They also made more expensive purchases.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished