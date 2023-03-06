How Russians chose jewelry gifts for March 8

The network "585* GOLDEN" summed up the sales results from March 1 to March 8.

The study showed that up to 60% of customers pay attention to whether they will receive a gift when buying, whether they will be able to apply bonuses and whether cashback will return.

A year ago the share of such customers barely reached 20%.

The growth (+2%) of such an indicator as Retention rate confirms how well the company builds long-term relationships with customers and reflects the growth of returned customers.

This year, for the March 8 holiday, the "585* GOLDEN" chain offered two jewelry items for the price of one. An additional benefit was the purchase of gold and silver jewelry at the same time. In addition, for part of the assortment – the most popular products – prices were reduced by 2 times. In total, this gave an increase in the network's revenue in the period from March 1 to March 8 by 23.6% by 2022.

The maximum sales growth was shown by gold jewelry with diamonds and precious stones (+36%). Due to the promotion, silver products approached them (+30%). The most rational buyers chose gift certificates (+39.1%). The use of programs for exchanging old jewelry for new ones increased by 41%.

The average check increased by 5-10% relative to 2022 and amounted to almost 9,000 rubles, which was influenced by the increased demand for gold jewelry with diamonds and precious stones.

The most active buyers were residents of Siberia (+17% of the number of purchases) and the Urals (+25%). They also made more expensive purchases.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



