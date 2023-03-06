Exclusive
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
Northam Platinum boosts first-half earnings
This, it said, resulted in operating profit increasing by 55%, from R5.9 billion to R9.1 billion, and an operating profit margin of 45.1%.
The company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose by 54.5% to R10 billion compared to R6.4 billion, a year earlier.
The rolling 12-month EBITDA amounted to a record R20 billion from the previous year’s R17.7 billion.
As of 31 December 2022, inventory on hand amounted to about 371 000 oz 4E, which was valued at about R19.6 billion when applying the 4E basket price and exchange rate.
The group’s equivalent refined metal from its operations increased by 11.9% to 393 309 oz 4E from 351 359 oz 4E, a year earlier.
Group production of chrome concentrate also jumped 17.4% to 505 841 tonnes compared to the previous year’s 430 697 tonnes, on the back of improvements at all operations.
