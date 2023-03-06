Exclusive
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
Marula establishes copper and lithium mining in Zimbabwe
Muchai will focus on securing near-term and advanced lithium and copper mining and development opportunities in Zimbabwe’s fast-growing and highly attractive battery metals sector.
"The decision to establish Muchai Mining is the result of extensive due diligence and careful consideration of various opportunities in the region,” said Marula chief executive Jason Brewer.
“Our team has been on the ground since the beginning of the year, and we are excited about the potential that Zimbabwe offers the company and the industry.”
He said the positioning of Marula in Zimbabwe aligns seamlessly with its strategy and development plans, as they continue to identify and pursue opportunities that have the potential to deliver value to shareholders.
Zimbabwe is home to over 70 known copper deposits, and copper mining has experienced a revival in the country, coinciding with an increase in copper prices.
It also has some of the most substantial hard rock lithium deposits globally, with major interest from Chinese-owned mining companies who are active in the sector.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished