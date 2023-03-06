Marula establishes copper and lithium mining in Zimbabwe

Marula Mining, an African-focused mining and development company, has established Muchai Mining, an 80% owned Zimbabwean operating subsidiary of Marula.

Muchai will focus on securing near-term and advanced lithium and copper mining and development opportunities in Zimbabwe’s fast-growing and highly attractive battery metals sector.

"The decision to establish Muchai Mining is the result of extensive due diligence and careful consideration of various opportunities in the region,” said Marula chief executive Jason Brewer.

“Our team has been on the ground since the beginning of the year, and we are excited about the potential that Zimbabwe offers the company and the industry.”

He said the positioning of Marula in Zimbabwe aligns seamlessly with its strategy and development plans, as they continue to identify and pursue opportunities that have the potential to deliver value to shareholders.

Zimbabwe is home to over 70 known copper deposits, and copper mining has experienced a revival in the country, coinciding with an increase in copper prices.

It also has some of the most substantial hard rock lithium deposits globally, with major interest from Chinese-owned mining companies who are active in the sector.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





