"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

WJME's 51st Edition will go on from 8 to 12 March at Expo Centre in Sharjah

The 51st edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East (WJME) Show kicked off on March 2023 at the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), offering gold and jewellery lovers a unique journey that glitters with the exclusive offers in the world of dazzling grandeur of gold, diamonds, gems and luxury watches.
Over 500 local and international exhibitors, presented the most famous brands of gold, diamonds and deluxe watches at the event.
During the exhibition, which lasts until March 12, jewellery fans will have a chance to see one of the largest global gatherings of companies, with this year's edition witnessing for the first time various participations from South Korea, Russia and Switzerland.
The event, which stretches over a total area of 30,000 square meters, boasts national pavilions of a number of leading countries in the jewellery industry, including India with more than 60 companies, Italy with 35 companies, and Hong Kong with 30 companies.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
