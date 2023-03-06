WJME's 51st Edition will go on from 8 to 12 March at Expo Centre in Sharjah

The 51st edition of the Watch & Jewellery Middle East (WJME) Show kicked off on March 2023 at the Expo Centre Sharjah (ECS), offering gold and jewellery lovers a unique journey that glitters with the exclusive offers in the world of dazzling grandeur of gold, diamonds, gems and luxury watches.

Over 500 local and international exhibitors, presented the most famous brands of gold, diamonds and deluxe watches at the event.

During the exhibition, which lasts until March 12, jewellery fans will have a chance to see one of the largest global gatherings of companies, with this year's edition witnessing for the first time various participations from South Korea, Russia and Switzerland.

The event, which stretches over a total area of 30,000 square meters, boasts national pavilions of a number of leading countries in the jewellery industry, including India with more than 60 companies, Italy with 35 companies, and Hong Kong with 30 companies.



