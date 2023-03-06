Exclusive
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
International scientists discover the oldest diamond ever found
"The diamond we discovered is probably the oldest ever studied, with the age of the syngenetic (formed at the same time - Ed.) sulfide inclusion in this diamond estimated to be approximately 3.6 billion years," said academician Nikolay Pokhilenko, the scientific director of the institute, in a statement on the organization's website.
The diamond's age was determined using isotopic dating, which involves calculating the fraction of radioactive decay of elements. The crystal grew from a silicate or sulfide melt and was trapped by a growing olivine crystal from refractory ultrabasic rocks, which form a thickening lithospheric mantle. Pokhilenko added that the minimum depths of the formation of the diamonds studied in the colder lithosphere had shifted to levels around 140 km, corresponding to pressures of around 37,000 atmospheres at temperatures of around 900°C, while the maximum formation values had shifted towards an increase: 120,000 atmospheres at a depth of 300 km.
The "Udachnaya" pipe is located 20 km from the Arctic Circle. The pipe was discovered by Soviet geologist Vladimir Shchukin in June 1955 during exploration work by the Amakinskaya geological prospecting expedition. Later, a settlement (now a city) named Udachny was built for industrial diamond mining. The pipe has yielded several notable diamonds, including the "60 Years of Yakut ASSR" weighing 173.7 carats and the "Yakutsk-350" weighing 126.3 carats in 1982, and the "Alexander Pushkin" weighing 320.65 carats in 2013.