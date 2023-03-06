Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens modern integrated complex on 4 March, 2023

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which currently has 307 showrooms and 14 manufacturing units spread across India and abroad opened its modern integrated complex consisting jewellery manufacturing unit and design studio at Kakkancherry, Kerala on 4 March, 2023.

The state-of-the-art complex set up at a cost of Rs 250 crore is equipped with the latest technologies and facilities to ensure enhanced design and boasts of technology to maintain zero-level of pollution and environment sustainability.

Around 600 people are currently employed in different divisions of the Kakkancherry facility. Once fully operational, the facility will offer employment to 1000 people including 250 women professionals. Currently, the Group has over 20,000 employees globally.

The Malabar Group has showrooms in India, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the US. Plans are afoot to extend the footprint further to the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished