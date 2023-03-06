Exclusive

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

Malabar Gold & Diamonds opens modern integrated complex on 4 March, 2023

Malabar Gold & Diamonds, which currently has 307 showrooms and 14 manufacturing units spread across India and abroad opened its modern integrated complex consisting jewellery manufacturing unit and design studio at Kakkancherry, Kerala on 4 March, 2023.
The state-of-the-art complex set up at a cost of Rs 250 crore is equipped with the latest technologies and facilities to ensure enhanced design and boasts of technology to maintain zero-level of pollution and environment sustainability.
Around 600 people are currently employed in different divisions of the Kakkancherry facility. Once fully operational, the facility will offer employment to 1000 people including 250 women professionals. Currently, the Group has over 20,000 employees globally.
The Malabar Group has showrooms in India, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and the US. Plans are afoot to extend the footprint further to the UK, Bangladesh, Australia, Canada, Egypt, Turkey and South Africa.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
