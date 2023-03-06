Exclusive

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

Sanu Gold begins 2023 drill programme in Guinea

Sanu Gold has commenced the 2023 drill programme on its highly prospective gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa.
The company said it has planned a 25,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill programme this year, which includes 10,000 m of RC drilling on each of the Daina and Bantabaye Gold exploration permits and a further 5,000 m of RC drilling on the Diguifara Gold exploration permit.
"Drilling is scheduled to commence in early March on Daina to follow up on the 2022 discovery of the Daina 2 Main Zone, while access and drill pads are being prepared at Bantabaye, our flagship project,” said company president and chief executive Martin Pawlitschek.
“Following a first round of drilling at Daina, we plan to begin the inaugural drill program at Bantabaye.”
Sanu’s drilling in 2022, which focused primarily on one target on one of our three properties, yielded a discovery at the Daina 2 main zone. 
“We are resuming drilling with a significantly larger program to both follow up on our first discovery and test some of our best targets, which we couldn't access in last year's drill program that took place during the wet season," said Pawlitschek.
He said their targets in the Siguiri Basin had the potential for additional discoveries.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
