Sanu Gold begins 2023 drill programme in Guinea

Sanu Gold has commenced the 2023 drill programme on its highly prospective gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa.

The company said it has planned a 25,000-metre reverse circulation (RC) drill programme this year, which includes 10,000 m of RC drilling on each of the Daina and Bantabaye Gold exploration permits and a further 5,000 m of RC drilling on the Diguifara Gold exploration permit.

"Drilling is scheduled to commence in early March on Daina to follow up on the 2022 discovery of the Daina 2 Main Zone, while access and drill pads are being prepared at Bantabaye, our flagship project,” said company president and chief executive Martin Pawlitschek.

“Following a first round of drilling at Daina, we plan to begin the inaugural drill program at Bantabaye.”

Sanu’s drilling in 2022, which focused primarily on one target on one of our three properties, yielded a discovery at the Daina 2 main zone.

“We are resuming drilling with a significantly larger program to both follow up on our first discovery and test some of our best targets, which we couldn't access in last year's drill program that took place during the wet season," said Pawlitschek.

He said their targets in the Siguiri Basin had the potential for additional discoveries.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

