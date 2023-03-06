Exclusive

IAMGOLD appoints new CEO, CFO

Today
News
Iamgold has appointed Renaud Adams as the company's president and chief executive, effective April 3, 2023. 
He will replace Maryse Bélanger, board chairperson, who was acting as the interim president and chief executive.
It said Adams will also serve as a member of the board of directors.
"The appointment of Renaud Adams represents the culmination of an extensive and rigorous search process led by the Board's CEO Search Committee," said Bélanger.
"Renaud offers the rare combination of operational, strategic and capital markets experience, with a proven track record of leading a safety-first culture, attributes that are essential for leading a global mining company today."
Meanwhile, Iamgold also appointed Maarten Theunissen as its permanent chief financial officer (CFO), having served as an interim CFO since September 2022.
“During his brief tenure as Interim CFO, he quickly became an integral part of the executive management team and was instrumental in helping the Company achieve our funding goals to complete the construction of Côté," said Bélanger.
Iamgold is an intermediate gold producer and developer based in Canada operating mines in North America and West Africa. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

