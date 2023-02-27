Exclusive
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
Yesterday
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
State Department and European Commission engage diamond industry to discuss next steps on Russian diamonds
“Ambassador James O’Brien joined Deputy Director General and Chief Trade Enforcement Officer Denis Redonnet of the European Commission to discuss with the U.S. and European offices of leading diamond retailers, manufacturers, laboratories, and industry trade associations the importance of the diamond industry’s engagement on future Russia-related import measures, including on polished diamonds, as noted in the recent G7 Leaders’ Statement. Russia continues to earn billions of dollars from the diamond trade, and the discussion centered on the most effective and impactful ways to disrupt that revenue stream,” the media note released by the State Department said.
Representatives from the diamond industry pledged to work with the State Department and the European Commission to address these concerns and ensure that diamonds from Russia are not contributing to conflict or human rights abuses. The industry also committed to improving traceability and accountability in the diamond supply chain, including by implementing new technology and certification schemes.
The State Department and the European Commission welcomed these commitments and urged the diamond industry to continue working with them to address these important issues. They also emphasized the need for cooperation between governments, industry, and civil society to ensure that the diamond trade is conducted in a responsible and sustainable manner.
The meeting comes ahead of a scheduled meeting of the Kimberley Process, an international certification scheme for diamonds that aims to prevent the trade of conflict diamonds. The State Department and the European Commission have called on all participants in the Kimberley Process to take action to address concerns over the trade of Russian diamonds.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished