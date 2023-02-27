Moscow to host "Mining Industry: Investment Projects and Support Measures" Forum

On April 14, 2023, Moscow will host the “Mining Industry: Investment Projects and Support Measures” Forum organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The event will be held with the support of the Russian Federation Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

Within the framework of the Forum, the largest mining companies and heads of federal authorities will discuss issues on the development of business investment initiatives and the removal of regulatory barriers in the industry. Due to the geopolitical situation, the industry enterprises faced challenges, the solution of which is possible only through joint interaction of business and authorities. Today, it is especially important to develop support measures that will be able to maintain the investment activity of enterprises and ensure the implementation of investment projects.

In addition, the Forum participants will discuss issues related to the development of railway infrastructure to ensure the carrying capacity of railway lines in the interests of mining companies, as well as the needs of enterprises for the necessary equipment and machinery produced by both Russian and foreign manufacturers.

Key topics:

- Mechanisms of corporate investment activity

- Regulatory and administrative barriers and ways to overcome them

- Raising funds for projects pursued by mining companies

- Imports substitution in the mining complex

- State support measures for industry enterprises

- Port and railway infrastructure

Forum venue: The Carlton Hotel at 3 Tverskaya Str., Moscow

Date: April 14, 2023, from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

Official website of the forum: https://investminingforum.ru

For participation and registration, please contact Alexander Nikonorov, Project Manager of the "Mining: Investment Projects and Support Measures" Forum.

Tel.: +7 (495) 481-39-30

Mob.: +7 (964) 563 62 63

gov@investminingforum.ru