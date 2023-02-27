Exclusive

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

Yesterday

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

Moscow to host "Mining Industry: Investment Projects and Support Measures" Forum

Today
News

On April 14, 2023, Moscow will host the “Mining Industry: Investment Projects and Support Measures” Forum organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs. The event will be held with the support of the Russian Federation Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation.

Within the framework of the Forum, the largest mining companies and heads of federal authorities will discuss issues on the development of business investment initiatives and the removal of regulatory barriers in the industry. Due to the geopolitical situation, the industry enterprises faced challenges, the solution of which is possible only through joint interaction of business and authorities. Today, it is especially important to develop support measures that will be able to maintain the investment activity of enterprises and ensure the implementation of investment projects.

In addition, the Forum participants will discuss issues related to the development of railway infrastructure to ensure the carrying capacity of railway lines in the interests of mining companies, as well as the needs of enterprises for the necessary equipment and machinery produced by both Russian and foreign manufacturers.

Key topics:

- Mechanisms of corporate investment activity

- Regulatory and administrative barriers and ways to overcome them

- Raising funds for projects pursued by mining companies

- Imports substitution in the mining complex

- State support measures for industry enterprises

- Port and railway infrastructure

Forum venue: The Carlton Hotel at 3 Tverskaya Str., Moscow

Date: April 14, 2023, from 9:30 am to 6:30 pm

Official website of the forum: https://investminingforum.ru

For participation and registration, please contact Alexander Nikonorov, Project Manager of the "Mining: Investment Projects and Support Measures" Forum.

Tel.: +7 (495) 481-39-30

Mob.: +7 (964) 563 62 63

gov@investminingforum.ru

 

