"585*GOLDEN" credited 1.7 trillion gift bonuses to customers for the holidays

Today News

On the eve of February 23 and March 8, the jewelry chain "585*GOLDEN" presented its customers with a record number of bonuses over the past 10 years – 1.7 trillion.

100,000 gift bonuses in addition to those that have already been accumulated were received by absolutely everyone registered in the loyalty program, which is more than 17 million people.

Until March 10 bonuses can be exchanged for a discount of up to 50%.

March 8 occupies one of the leading places among all the holidays for which jewelry purchases are planned. 71% of respondents stated that they were going to give jewelry - a large study of the customer journey map conducted by the analytical center "585*GOLDEN" had shown.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





