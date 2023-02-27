Exclusive

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

Yesterday

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

ED arrests 3, seizes diamonds, gold and cash after raids on Gujarat-based firms

Today
News
India's Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested three people and seized diamonds, gold and cash after it searched a few companies based in Gujarat as part of a money laundering probe against a 'Chinese-controlled money lending app', say media reports.
The federal agency said 14 premises of Sagar Diamonds Limited, RHC Global Exports Limited, their director Vaibhav Dipak Shah and their associates located in Surat SEZ (special economic zone), Ahmedabad and Mumbai were searched.
The investigation pertains to a criminal case, filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, against the Power Bank app (mobile application) which is alleged to have duped thousands of common people.
The ED said this money lending app was managed by Chinese nationals in connivance with their associates in India, including Vaibhav Dipak Shah and Sagar Diamond Ltd. The proceeds of the crime of the alleged fraud perpetrated by the app were possessed by Sagar Diamonds, a BSE-listed company and others, it claimed.
A number of manufacturing units of the entities at Surat SEZ were found involved in an exorbitant overvaluation of import/export of diamonds, gemstones and other precious metals and siphoning of funds abroad in the garb of bogus imports. Synthetic ruby of insignificant value was shown as a precious gem, the agency said.
   
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
Print version