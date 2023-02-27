Exclusive

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

ARM Platinum headline earnings grow 7% to R1.3bn

ARM Platinum headline earnings were 7% higher at R1.3 billion in the six months ended 31 December 2022 (H1 F2023) compared to R1.2 billion a year earlier.
It said its Two Rivers Mine in South Africa delivered a 27% increase in headline earnings to R920 million from the previous year’s R725 million, while Modikwa Mine headline earnings rose by 4% to R615 million from R594 million, a year earlier as both operations benefitted from the weaker rand/US dollar exchange rate and comparatively lower negative mark-to-market adjustments. 
However, these benefits were partly offset by above-inflation unit cost increases at both mines.
Meanwhile, ARM said tonnes milled at Modikwa Mine improved by 7% in H1 F2023, however, an 8% decline in head grade resulted in production volumes decreasing by 4% to 146 921 6E PGM ounces compared to 152 379 6E PGM ounces, a year earlier.
The decline in head grade was mainly due to increased production from on-reef development at the North shaft.
PGM production volumes remained largely flat at 147 288 6E PGM ounces at the Two Rivers Mine compared to the previous year’s 146 524 6E PGM ounces despite an increase in both mined and milled tonnes.
It said the grade at Two Rivers Mine remains a constraint as various mining cuts are taken in the multi-split reef areas to optimise grade as far as possible. 
The company said Nkomati Mine was placed on care and maintenance on 15 March 2021.

