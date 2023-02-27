585*GOLDEN holds a contest for mothers and daughters by March 8

"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy" Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond? Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality” Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...