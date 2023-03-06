Exclusive
"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"
Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...
06 march 2023
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
GOI to ban sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts without hallmark of HUID number from Apr 1
In the meeting, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal directed the BIS to augment the testing infrastructure in the country. The BIS was told to increase the frequency of product testing and market surveillance depending on the criticality of components used for the consumer safety. "Starting from 1st April 2023, the sale of only gold jewellery with HUID shall be permitted," an official statement said.
Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters. HUID will be given to every piece of jewellery at the time of hallmarking and it is unique for every piece of jewellery. The jewellery is stamped with the unique number manually at the Assaying & Hallmarking Centre (AHC).
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished