GOI to ban sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts without hallmark of HUID number from Apr 1

06 march 2023 News

Sale of gold jewellery and gold artefacts without hallmarked with six-digit alphanumeric HUID (Unique Identification Number) shall not be permitted from April 1, announced the Government of India (GOI) on March 3, 2023.

In the meeting, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal directed the BIS to augment the testing infrastructure in the country. The BIS was told to increase the frequency of product testing and market surveillance depending on the criticality of components used for the consumer safety. "Starting from 1st April 2023, the sale of only gold jewellery with HUID shall be permitted," an official statement said.

Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number is a six-digit alphanumeric code consisting of numbers and letters. HUID will be given to every piece of jewellery at the time of hallmarking and it is unique for every piece of jewellery. The jewellery is stamped with the unique number manually at the Assaying & Hallmarking Centre (AHC).



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





