"At House of Ashish Vijay, diamonds and coloured gemstones will only ever mean stones that carry a storied legacy"

Ashish Vijay, a Dubai-based investor, philanthropist, entrepreneur and businessman with decades of experience in the precious gemstone and luxury jewellery industry, finance and investments sectors, set up his business in Dubai in the year 2013. As the...

06 march 2023

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

Implats 6E refined production dips, revenue up in H1 FY2023

06 march 2023
News
Impala Platinum (Implats) group 6E refined production of 1.48 million 6E ounces, including saleable production from Impala Canada, declined by 9% in the six months ended 31 December 2022 (H1 FY2023) compared to 1.62 million ounces, a year earlier.
Implats has operations in Canada, South Africa and Zimbabwe.
Group 6E refined production in the fiscal year 2023 is estimated to be between 3 million and 3.15 million ounces.
It said smelting capacity was constrained by increased load curtailment and the scheduled rebuild of the Number 4 Furnace in Rustenburg, which started in late November 2022.
Implats ended the period with about 140 000 6E ounces of excess inventory.
“Notable rand depreciation resulted in additional inflationary pressures, compounding the impact of high energy and consumables pricing on the translated cost and capital expenditure at the Zimbabwean and Canadian operations,” it said.
Implats said revenue of R57.8 billion increased by 4%, delivering a gross profit of R17.2 billion.
It realised earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of R24.5 billion at an EBITDA margin of 42%.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
