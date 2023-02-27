Marsfontein project to start recovering diamonds this month – Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds is expecting the first recoveries of diamonds at its Marsfontein project in South Africa this month.

The alluvial and dump mine was initially expected to produce diamonds in February.

Botswana Diamonds said site establishment commenced end of January and about 1,500 tonnes of eluvial gravels from the main Marsfontein pipe had been excavated to date.

These, it said, are awaiting processing.

The processing plant was established while commissioning with gravels had commenced.

The Marsfontein project is a precursor to the larger Thorny River project, which is expected to come on stream in the second quarter of 2023.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





