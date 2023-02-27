Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

TAGS sells about 90% of goods offered at February Tender

Trans Atlantic Gem Sales (TAGS) Tender took place between February 23 - 28, 2023. Many regular companies from all the major manufacturing centres, and in addition to some Israeli companies attending for the first time. 
TAGS presented a relatively conservative volume of goods in line with recent events, to around 120 companies. The production was the regular Southern African range containing a full range of sizes to include a large number of single stones +10ct, as per a press release from the company. The material presented in February attracted increased praise from customers due to the overall composition. TAGS was able to present several nice fancy-coloured stones in the +10ct range. While small sizes and goods below $100 remained extremely popular, there is a growing interest in the 3-6gr ranges, which have suffered during the past few months, and in 2-4ct better qualities.  
The reasons behind demand for small cheaper goods has been well explained in previous months, an upward shift in prices across other ranges is yet hard to justify in the context of polished price movements. However, the gaps are beginning to appear in manufacturers' stocks, which is positive. 5–10ct goods remain a little slow, with +10ct demand continuing to be selective. Russian goods were not offered this month, and goods from January have been slow to filter into the market, creating some short-term shortages.
In general, the impact of severe rough shortages that last years’ sanctions might have caused within the rough market have failed to materialise, and rough goods from Russia have generally found their way onto the markets. However, high interest rates and high inflation continues to dampen demand in the retail sector.
TAGS reports about 90% of goods offered got sold, with prices increasing in recent months, and only some withdrawals in +10.8ct goods. The company notes a significant improvement in recent months and hopes for a little more optimism as it heads towards the 2 quarter.
TAGS next sales event will take place in Dubai between 29 March - 4 April 2023.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

