ALROSA significantly increases the level of employee engagement in 2022

ALROSA summed up the results of the study of the level of employee engagement. In 2022 it increased by 14 percentage points to 71%, compared with 57% in 2021.

This is a significant increase in the indicator of loyalty of the team to the employer for enterprises with similar numbers and specifics, the final indicator exceeds the industry average.

The study involved 19,862 employees of the ALROSA Group (in 2021 – 17,239). 90% of employees noted that they make every possible effort to do their job as well as possible.

More than 70% of the participants reported that they are proud to work in the company and plan to work in it for a long time.

Systemic changes had a positive impact on the level of involvement: improvement of the supply system, indexation and revision of wages, expansion of the set of social benefits, improvement of working conditions and living conditions, improvement of the efficiency of the communication system and information cascading.

In addition, there is a significant increase in the transparency of the career development system: employees better understand the criteria for career growth and generally more often agree that they have growth opportunities in the company, alrosa.ru writes.



