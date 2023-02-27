Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Russian nickel traded in China for yuans

Russia’s largest mining company, MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC, has been selling some of its metal in yuan to Chinese buyers at prices set in Shanghai, in a move that highlights how the conflict in Ukraine is changing the dynamics of global commodity flows and empowering China. According to a Bloomberg report, Nornickel, which accounts for approximately 7% of the world’s nickel supply, has been selling some spot volumes to China this year using a mix of London Metal Exchange (LME) and Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) nickel prices, according to sources familiar with the matter. The volumes based on SHFE prices are being paid for in yuan, said the sources cited by Bloomberg.
The shift comes as Nornickel aims to increase sales to China this year due to a decrease in demand from some European buyers who are shunning Russian commodities. Nornickel’s Chinese customers are also pushing for long-term contracts to be linked to Shanghai prices. Negotiations are still ongoing, but they may also involve a mix of LME and SHFE pricing, the news agency said.
“China, the world’s largest consumer of commodities, has long pushed for greater control over pricing. Still, the vast majority of global commodity trade is still based on global benchmark prices in dollars. The shift to SHFE pricing was proposed by Chinese authorities some time ago, as they see it as a more stable benchmark than the LME, one of the people said,” the report adds.

Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished


