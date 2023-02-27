Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Sibanye-Stillwater adjusted EBITDA drops 40% to $2.5bn in 2022

PGM and gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 40% lower at R41.1 billion ($2.5 billion) in 2022 compared to R68.6 billion ($4.6 billion) realised in 2021.
South Africa gold operations recorded an R3.5 billion ($219 million) adjusted EBITDA loss compared with a positive R5.1 billion ($346 million) contribution for 2021 while the adjusted EBITDA contribution from the US PGM underground operations declined by 47% to $386 million.
It said normalised earnings for 2022 of R21 billion ($1.3 billion) were 46% lower year-on-year, mainly due to the impact of lower commodity prices and production at the SA gold and US PGM operations.
Sibanye-Stillwater said its South Africa gold operations (excluding DRDGOLD) were suspended for three months during the first half due to the industrial action and lockout resulting in a 50% decline in production to 13,736kg for the full year.
It said production from the South Africa PGM operations of 1,7 million 4Eoz, was marginally below the lower end of annual guidance for 2022.
This, it said, was a solid performance considering the ongoing impact of national power utility Eskom load curtailment as well as factors highlighted previously, including copper cable theft and proactive safety-related stoppages. 
The miner said its US mined 2E PGM production for 2022 of 421,133 2Eoz was 5% below the lower end of annual guidance, reflecting the full impact of the flood event as well as ongoing operational constraints which contributed to the repositioning of the US PGM operations as presented to the market in August 2022
The Sibanye-Stillwater board declared and approved a cash dividend of 122 SA cents per ordinary share or about R3,453 million ($191 million) in the six months ended 31 December 2022.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 
