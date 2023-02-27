India's retail sales of platinum jewellery increase 22% in Q4 2022

Indian festive season, as well as a growing demand in the wedding market, demand for platinum jewellery has seen a significant increase in sales. Platinum continued to enjoy strong demand from Indian consumers rising 22 per cent in retail sales in Q4 2022.

According to the Platinum Guild International (PGI), customer preference for platinum jewellery resulted in sales picking up on the back of product innovations, consumer shopping capacity and the growing popularity of e-commerce. Platinum is particularly popular in the South, North-East and Gujarat.

Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International-India said, “Today, platinum jewellery in India occupies a very distinctive space among young, discerning consumers. It enjoys consideration among consumers to mark milestones. The demand is driven by contemporary design language, with many customers opting for platinum's rarity and purity.”

Platinum seems to be popular among men with many jewellers reporting that the Men of Platinum collection is doing well.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

