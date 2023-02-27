Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

India's retail sales of platinum jewellery increase 22% in Q4 2022

Indian festive season, as well as a growing demand in the wedding market, demand for platinum jewellery has seen a significant increase in sales. Platinum continued to enjoy strong demand from Indian consumers rising 22 per cent in retail sales in Q4 2022.  
According to the Platinum Guild International (PGI), customer preference for platinum jewellery resulted in sales picking up on the back of product innovations, consumer shopping capacity and the growing popularity of e-commerce. Platinum is particularly popular in the South, North-East and Gujarat.
Vaishali Banerjee, Managing Director, Platinum Guild International-India said, “Today, platinum jewellery in India occupies a very distinctive space among young, discerning consumers. It enjoys consideration among consumers to mark milestones. The demand is driven by contemporary design language, with many customers opting for platinum's rarity and purity.”  
Platinum seems to be popular among men with many jewellers reporting that the Men of Platinum collection is doing well.  

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
