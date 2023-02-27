Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

SMM: Total global demand in 2023 for platinum to reach 7770 koz, for palladium 10,342 koz

The total global demand for Platinum and Palladium demand in 2023 will be reach 7770 koz and 10,342 koz respectively, according to SMM, the leading Metals Information provider in China.
The forecast by SMM for global Platinum demand is based on the demand from automobiles, mainly used in the production of automotive catalysts, which is expected to be the largest, accounting for 2,975 koz or 38.3%. The demand from Jewellery and chemicals will be around 1,573 koz and 880 koz accounting for 20.3% and 11.3%. Meanwhile, the demand from other sectors including petroleum smelting, electronics, medical care, glass, and investment will be 2,341 koz accounting for 30.1%.
As far as Palladium is concerned, according to SMM, in 2023 the total global demand for palladium will be 10,342 koz. Again, the demand from automobiles will be the largest, and stand at 8,446 koz, accounting for 81.7%, mainly used in the production of automotive catalysts. Electronics and chemicals will come in second, with the demand totalling 696 koz and 690 koz respectively, each accounting for around 6.7%. The demand from other industries, including jewellery, medical care and investment will total 511 koz, accounting for 4.9%.
While SMM expects industry demand to fluctuate slightly in the first half of the year and improve in the second half of the year. It is expected that the demand from traditional industries will show sectoral and regional differences.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
