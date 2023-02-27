Mali projects 3.5% decrease in 2023 industrial gold production - report

Mali has projected that industrial gold production will fall by about 3.5% to 63.9 tonnes in 2023 from 66.2 tonnes the previous year.

Reuters quoted the mines ministry’s head of the statistics department Mamadou Sidibe as saying that the decline would be due to lower production expected at Barrick Gold's Somilo/Gounkoto mine and B2Gold's Fekola mine.

He said Barrick Gold’s output is projected to reach 21.1 tonnes this year while B2Gold is set to record an output of 18.4 tonnes.

Resolute Mining is also expected to produce 7 tonnes.

Sidibe said Mali's total gold production is also expected to reach 69.9 tonnes, including 6 tonnes from artisanal mines.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





