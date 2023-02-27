Zimplats boosts second-half 6E output

Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwean unit, Zimplats recorded a 6% increase in production of platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium and iridium (6E) to 300 738 ounces (oz) in the second half of 2022 from 283 829 oz, a year earlier.

The increase was attributed mainly to the introduction of the third concentrator module during the period.

It recorded a 9% year-on-year increase in ore mined for the period to 3.8 million tonnes from the previous year’s 3.5 million tonnes.

Output at the Bimha mine is now 3.1 million tonnes a year from 2.5 million tonnes, while Mupani’s budget production output also rose to 1.1 million tonnes a year from 400 000 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Zimplats’s revenue was 7% lower at $ 545.5 million due to weak sales volumes.

It sold 291 751 oz in the second half compared to the previous year’s 322 752 oz.

The company declared an interim dividend of $ 100 million for the half-year.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

