Zimplats boosts second-half 6E output

The increase was attributed mainly to the introduction of the third concentrator module during the period.
It recorded a 9% year-on-year increase in ore mined for the period to 3.8 million tonnes from the previous year’s 3.5 million tonnes.
Output at the Bimha mine is now 3.1 million tonnes a year from 2.5 million tonnes, while Mupani’s budget production output also rose to 1.1 million tonnes a year from 400 000 tonnes.
Meanwhile, Zimplats’s revenue was 7% lower at $ 545.5 million due to weak sales volumes.
It sold 291 751 oz in the second half compared to the previous year’s 322 752 oz.
The company declared an interim dividend of $ 100 million for the half-year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished