Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Zimplats boosts second-half 6E output

Today
News
Impala Platinum’s Zimbabwean unit, Zimplats recorded a 6% increase in production of platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium and iridium (6E) to 300 738 ounces (oz) in the second half of 2022 from 283 829 oz, a year earlier.
The increase was attributed mainly to the introduction of the third concentrator module during the period.
It recorded a 9% year-on-year increase in ore mined for the period to 3.8 million tonnes from the previous year’s 3.5 million tonnes.
Output at the Bimha mine is now 3.1 million tonnes a year from 2.5 million tonnes, while Mupani’s budget production output also rose to 1.1 million tonnes a year from 400 000 tonnes.
Meanwhile, Zimplats’s revenue was 7% lower at $ 545.5 million due to weak sales volumes.
It sold 291 751 oz in the second half compared to the previous year’s 322 752 oz.
The company declared an interim dividend of $ 100 million for the half-year.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 
Print version