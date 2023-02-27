Angola’s Lulo shores up Lucapa as Mothae earnings drop

Lucapa Diamond achieved an attributable EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2022 of $9.9 million compared to $16.6 million.

The group’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) achieved an EBITDA of $35.2 million from the previous year’s $37.2 million.

Lucapa’s attributable portion amounted to $14.1 million.

Its 70%-owned Mothae booked an EBITDA loss of $2.4 million for 2022 compared to a positive $5.6 million in 2021.

Lucapa’s attributable portion amounted to a $1.7 million loss.

The group recorded a loss after tax of $15.1 million for the year from a profit of $2.8 million, a year earlier, after recognising a non-cash impairment charge of $10.6 million in respect of Mothae and a $3 million unrealised foreign exchange loss on the intergroup loan from Lucapa to Mothae due to the weakening of the South African rand against the United States dollar.

Fewer stones were allocated to the polishing partnership in 2022 from Lulo due to several high-value stones being tendered through Sodiam.

SML accrued $1.4 million in 2022 from the polishing partnership compared to $2.5 million in 2021, while Mothae accrued $800 000 for the year from $1.6 million, a year earlier.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

