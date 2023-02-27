Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Angola’s Lulo shores up Lucapa as Mothae earnings drop

Today
News
Lucapa Diamond achieved an attributable EBITDA for the year ended 31 December 2022 of $9.9 million compared to $16.6 million.
The group’s 40%-owned Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML)  achieved an EBITDA of $35.2 million from the previous year’s $37.2 million.
Lucapa’s attributable portion amounted to $14.1 million.
Its 70%-owned Mothae booked an EBITDA loss of $2.4 million for 2022 compared to a positive $5.6 million in 2021. 
Lucapa’s attributable portion amounted to a $1.7 million loss.
The group recorded a loss after tax of $15.1 million for the year from a profit of $2.8 million, a year earlier, after recognising a non-cash impairment charge of $10.6 million in respect of Mothae and a $3 million unrealised foreign exchange loss on the intergroup loan from Lucapa to Mothae due to the weakening of the South African rand against the United States dollar.
Fewer stones were allocated to the polishing partnership in 2022 from Lulo due to several high-value stones being tendered through Sodiam. 
SML accrued $1.4 million in 2022 from the polishing partnership compared to $2.5 million in 2021, while Mothae accrued $800 000 for the year from $1.6 million, a year earlier.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 
Print version