KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
Norilsk Nickel exploring the possibility of producing catalysts for hydrogen energy
"The hydrogen energy market is still being formed, but it is already obvious that sooner or later hydrogen will occupy its technological niche, in which it will become a profitable alternative to traditional energy sources. We have a good opportunity to become one of the key players in this industry, which is now open to the launch of new innovative products - just the ones we are working on," commented Vitaly Busko, Vice President for Innovation at Norilsk Nickel.
Today, there are platinum and iridium-based catalysts on the hydrogen energy market. Norilsk Nickel is considering the possibility of increasing the efficiency of catalysts by partially replacing these metals with related palladium. Due to its extremely high chemical resistance, palladium is more effective in catalysts than other platinum group metals.
Norilsk Nickel sees prospects for the development of not only catalysts, but also other segments of hydrogen energy - technologies for membrane production of high-purity hydrogen, its storage and transportation.
For the first prototype of the catalyst, Norilsk Nickel specialists used third-party precursors. The properties of the catalyst are not inferior to commercial analogues. Norilsk Nickel plans to test prototypes on the Chinese market to weigh the prospects for commercial production.
According to the research plan, the next prototypes and the first trial precursors will be ready this year.
Hydrogen energy can become one of the ways to achieve a drastic reduction in carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere and solve the problem of climate change.
The concept of hydrogen energy development in Russia was approved at the government level in 2021. Among other strategic initiatives, it involves the creation and development of hydrogen industrial and technological clusters in the country, nornickel.ru notes.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished