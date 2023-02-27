Caledonia reports fatality at Blanket Mine

Caledonia Mining has reported an accident at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, which led to the death of one employee.

It said the accident was related to secondary blasting.

“Further details cannot be released pending the outcome of an enquiry into this accident by the relevant authorities,” said Caledonia.

“Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.”

Caledonia is expected to produce between 87,500 and 97,000 ounces of gold this year from the Blanket Mine and Bilboes oxides project.

The Blanket Mine will contribute a larger share of the output with a projection of 75,000 to 80,000 ounces, while Bilboes is expected to contribute between 12,500 and 17,000 ounces.

Caledonia registered record gold production in 2022 of 80,775 ounces, a 19.7% increase on the 67,476 ounces produced in 2021.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

