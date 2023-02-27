B2Gold achieves full-year 2022 gold production guidance

B2Gold produced just above 1,02 million ounces in 2022, near the mid-point of the annual guidance range of between 990,000 and 1,05 million ounces.

This was its seventh consecutive year of meeting or exceeding annual production guidance. B2Gold expects to continue its strong operational performance in 2023 with total gold production forecast to be between 1 million and 1,1 million ounces.

Meanwhile, the gold miner met its full-year total consolidated costs of $660 per gold ounce produced, at the top end of the annual guidance range of between $620 and $660 per gold ounce.

B2Gold's board declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualised basis), payable on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record.

It said its quarterly dividend rate is expected to be maintained at $0.04 per common share (or an annualised rate of $0.16 per common share), which represents one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector.

This is due to the company's strong net positive cash position, available liquidity, and the current higher gold price environment.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

