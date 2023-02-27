Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

B2Gold achieves full-year 2022 gold production guidance

Yesterday
News
B2Gold produced just above 1,02 million ounces in 2022, near the mid-point of the annual guidance range of between 990,000 and 1,05 million ounces.
This was its seventh consecutive year of meeting or exceeding annual production guidance. B2Gold expects to continue its strong operational performance in 2023 with total gold production forecast to be between 1 million and 1,1 million ounces.
Meanwhile, the gold miner met its full-year total consolidated costs of $660 per gold ounce produced, at the top end of the annual guidance range of between $620 and $660 per gold ounce. 
B2Gold's board declared a cash dividend for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualised basis), payable on March 17, 2023, to shareholders of record.
It said its quarterly dividend rate is expected to be maintained at $0.04 per common share (or an annualised rate of $0.16 per common share), which represents one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector.
This is due to the company's strong net positive cash position, available liquidity, and the current higher gold price environment.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished 
Print version