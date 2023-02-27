Well-attended 7th Guangzhou International Jewelry and Diamond Conference returns in 2023

On February 23, 2023, guided by the The People’s Government of Panyu District, Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, China Gold Association, Guangdong Trading Holding Group, and supported by The World Federation of Diamond Bourses, Shanghai Diamond Exchange, Natural Diamond Council, the highly anticipated "Guangzhou International Jewelry and Diamond Conference ", which was jointly held by Guangzhou Diamond Exchange (GZDE) and Guangdong Gems & Jade Exchange (GDGJE) returned with high attention, says a press release from GZDE.

Guests from People's Government of Guangzhou Municipality, The People’s Government of Panyu District, Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China, World Federation of Diamond Bourses, Natural Diamond Council, Guangdong Trading Holding Group, and other companies and organizations attended the opening ceremony.

GZDE held a signing ceremony for the following projects: Informatization of Construction Project: Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd, Guangzhou (Branch), Panyu (Sub-branch), Strategic China Construction Bank Corporation, Guangzhou(branch), Panyu (Sub-branch), International Gemological Institute Special Supplier, Famous Diamond Jewellery Limited, Public Bonded Guangzhou Ai Ying Jewellery Co., Ltd.

GDGJE also held a settlement ceremony for companies and organizations with intention to join the National Jewellery Industry Innovation Research and Development Center, and more than thirty of them participated in the ceremony, attracting huge attention.

At the main forum, the joint launching ceremony of International Jewellery Area of China Import and Export Fair Gems, Jewellery and Art Expo & Across-border Comprehensive Service Platform for ASEAN. Hainan International Bonded Jewellery Show and the launching ceremony of Guangzhou Panyu Jewelry Designers and Craftsmen Association.

Also, GZDE officially launched the 2nd China International lab-grown Diamond Industry Development and Innovation Conference 2023 to stimulate stable, growing and long-term demand for China's lab-grown diamond industry.

The GZDE and GDGJE also held the 2022 Honorable Partner Award Ceremony, Award Ceremony of the 1st Laboratory-Grown Diamond Jewellery & Accessory Cross-Over Design Competition, 2023 Rabbit Year Zodiac Global Jewellery, Digital Painting Design Competition and Jewelry and Diamond Trade Fair.

The year 2023 is a new starting and a new journey! The 7th Guangzhou International Jewellery and Diamond Conference deeply analyzed the opportunities and challenges of the jewelry and diamond industry chain and supply chain under the new round of high-quality development boom. It also explored the direction of global industry development and international industrial economic cooperation and provided an effective cross-over communication platform and guidance for the Chinese jewelry industry to further consolidate and expand its resource advantages in the domestic market, stabilize the industrial chain and supply chain, and achieve high-quality development.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

