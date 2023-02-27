Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Chinese group heads to LME with plan to draw a line under nickel crisis

Yesterday
News
Chen Hongliang, President of Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co., plans to meet London Metal Exchange Chief Executive Matthew Chamberlain to discuss an application to register the company’s nickel for delivery on the exchange at the meeting early next week.
Huayou’s meeting in London could be the first step in bringing a wave of new nickel metal onto the LME, that could boost liquidity and help it reconnect with other parts of the global nickel market.
Chen’s visit follows another important milestone for the LME’s nickel contract, after the exchange announced on 23 Feb that it will finally return to a regular trading day from March 20.
A year after the short squeeze that brought the LME to the brink of collapse, the nickel market remains barely functional, with trading volumes sharply lower and prices regularly experiencing wild swings.
The nickel market remained closed during Asian hours, which was when prices spiked most sharply during the squeeze, making it harder to arbitrage between London and Shanghai contracts and contributing to the fall in volumes. As per reports, the LME is said to be open to the idea of listing a Huayou brand.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished
