Mastercard SpendingPulse: U.S. jewerly sales up +6.5% year-over-year in January

According to Mastercard SpendingPulse™, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment, after 9 months of stagnant growth, jewelry retail sales in the U.S. were up +6.5% year-over-year in January, potentially reflecting early Valentine’s Day shopping.

In total U.S. retail sales excluding automotive were up +8.8%.

"Consumer spending remains resilient in the first few weeks of 2023,” said Steve Sadove, Mastercard Senior Advisor and Former CEO of Saks, Inc. “Mastercard SpendingPulse insights show that the overall retail story remains largely positive with January posting a solid month of growth across the country.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





