Exclusive
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
Newmont announced full year 2022 results and provided 2023 outlook
The company produced 6.0 million gold ounces and 1.3 million gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc; achieved original production guidance range set in December 2021
Gold all-in sustaining costs were $1,211 per ounce, in-line with updated guidance range despite global cost pressures throughout the year.
As previously signaled, 2023 production guidance is expected to be between 5.7 and 6.3 million gold ounces.
"Newmont safely delivered on our commitments in 2022 and finished the year from a position of strength, meeting our full year production guidance and generating $4.6 billion in adjusted EBITDA and $1.1 billion in free cash flow. As we look ahead to 2023 and beyond, we expect to steadily increase production and improve costs from our balanced, global portfolio of world-class assets and robust project pipeline. We remain committed to our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation, allowing us to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet while steadily reinvesting in the business and providing superior returns to shareholders through our industry-leading dividend framework," Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished