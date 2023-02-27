Gemological Center of Moscow State University certifies the world's largest LGD

The Gemological Center of Moscow State University certified the world's largest LGD "Champion" weighing 16.04 carats with high characteristics D/VS1 in November 2022.

The diamond was created from a laboratory-grown 50.39 carat diamond using the exclusive HPHT method by specialists from the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research Center.

The new “Champion” was created for the combination of mass, highest color and high purity among LGDs in January 2023. The record also belongs to the Advanced Synthetic Research Center. The 57.28-carat type IIa diamond is a pure single crystal without nitrogen atoms in the crystal lattice, which is also grown by high pressure and high temperature. According to Eduard Gorodetsky, Advanced Synthetic Research Center CEO, this diamond grew in laboratory conditions, in terms of pressure and temperature parameters very close to the conditions of formation in natural geological processes, for 460 hours.



Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished