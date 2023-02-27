Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

Gemological Center of Moscow State University certifies the world's largest LGD

28 february 2023
News
The Gemological Center of Moscow State University certified the world's largest LGD "Champion" weighing 16.04 carats with high characteristics D/VS1 in November 2022.
The diamond was created from a laboratory-grown 50.39 carat diamond using the exclusive HPHT method by specialists from the Russian company Advanced Synthetic Research Center.
The new “Champion” was created for the combination of mass, highest color and high purity among LGDs in January 2023. The record also belongs to the Advanced Synthetic Research Center. The 57.28-carat type IIa diamond is a pure single crystal without nitrogen atoms in the crystal lattice, which is also grown by high pressure and high temperature. According to Eduard Gorodetsky, Advanced Synthetic Research Center CEO, this diamond grew in laboratory conditions, in terms of pressure and temperature parameters very close to the conditions of formation in natural geological processes, for 460 hours.

Galina Semenova for Rough&Polished
Print version