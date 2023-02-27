Exclusive
KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge
The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...
27 february 2023
Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?
Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...
20 february 2023
Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”
Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...
13 february 2023
Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore
Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...
06 february 2023
De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola
De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...
30 january 2023
Newmont announced increased 2022 mineral reserves of 96 million gold ounces
Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 15 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves.
"In 2022, Newmont replaced depletion and grew reserves by nearly 4% as we continued to focus on extending mine life, developing districts and discovering new opportunities in the most favorable mining jurisdictions. Our diverse, global portfolio of operations and projects delivers steady production for at least the next decade, leading the industry with approximately six million gold ounces per year. Supported by the most extensive exploration program in the industry, our team is actively building a profitable and resilient production pipeline for the next several decades." - said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.
