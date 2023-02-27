Newmont announced increased 2022 mineral reserves of 96 million gold ounces

28 february 2023 News

Newmont Corporation reported higher gold mineral reserves of 96.1 million attributable ounces for 2022 compared to the company’s 92.8 million ounces at the end of 2021.

Newmont has significant upside to other metals, including more than 15 billion pounds of copper reserves and nearly 600 million ounces of silver reserves.

"In 2022, Newmont replaced depletion and grew reserves by nearly 4% as we continued to focus on extending mine life, developing districts and discovering new opportunities in the most favorable mining jurisdictions. Our diverse, global portfolio of operations and projects delivers steady production for at least the next decade, leading the industry with approximately six million gold ounces per year. Supported by the most extensive exploration program in the industry, our team is actively building a profitable and resilient production pipeline for the next several decades." - said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





