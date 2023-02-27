Exclusive

KP should remodel its enforcement, accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant - Fula-Ngenge

The African Diamond Council (ADC) is calling on the Kimberley Process (KP) to remodel its enforcement and accountability mechanisms if it wants to remain relevant and effective. ADC chairperson M’zée Fula-Ngenge told Rough&Polished’s...

27 february 2023

Why ODC is taking longer to sell the polished Okavango blue diamond?

Okavango Diamond Company (ODC), a rough diamond marketing company that is wholly owned by the Botswana government, took an extraordinary decision to polish the 20.46-carat Okavango blue diamond recovered at Debswana’s Orapa Mine in 2018. It was...

20 february 2023

Almazy Zapolyarya: “We managed to acquire diamond assets of absolutely unique quality”

Pavel Shelkov, Chief Geologist of the Almazy Zapolyarya (Polar Diamonds) group of companies, is engaged in prospecting and evaluation work on developing new diamond deposits in Russia with a wide geographical coverage, from Karelia to Yakutia...

13 february 2023

Lab-grown diamonds will eventually dominate the fashion markets across the world, predicts Rohan Siroya, CEO of Evermore

Rohan Siroya, the scion of the Siroya jewellery empire, has a clear ambition to catapult the company into the next phase of development and continued success. Having honed his skills as a real estate developer in Mumbai, Rohan has demonstrated his versatility...

06 february 2023

De Beers to start production at SA's Venetia underground project this year, establishes JV with Endiama in Angola

De Beers is expected to begin production at its Venetia underground project in South Africa this year, almost two years behind the initial commence date. Construction of the underground project started in 2013 and first production was targeted or 2021...

30 january 2023

WPIC: Hydrogen-related demand for platinum to grow up 35% by 2040

28 february 2023
News
Hydrogen-related demand for platinum is relatively small in 2023, but it is expected to grow substantially through the 2020s and beyond, reaching as much as 35 per cent of total annual platinum demand by 2040, according to World Platinum Investment Council's   (WPIC) projections.
Hydrogen offers clear benefits for decarbonisation of mobility, in order to promote its widespread use in zero emissions fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) from passenger cars to commercial vehicles. The development of refuelling infrastructure is essential to offer vehicle manufacturers and transport operators a sufficiently dense network of stations.
Platinum is the catalyst that is used in proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells, the type used in hydrogen FCEVs, as it provides the durability, stability and reactivity necessary to strip the hydrogen of electrons to produce electricity. PEM technology is also used in electrolyzes to produce green hydrogen.
Recently, Air Liquide and TotalEnergies created a joint venture to develop a network of more than 100 hydrogen refuelling stations to service heavy-duty vehicles on major European roads in France, Benelux and Germany.
Combining their knowhow and expertise in infrastructure, hydrogen distribution and mobility, the companies intend to create a major player in hydrogen refuelling solutions, including decarbonisation of road transportation in Europe.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished

