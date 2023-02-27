WPIC: Hydrogen-related demand for platinum to grow up 35% by 2040

Hydrogen-related demand for platinum is relatively small in 2023, but it is expected to grow substantially through the 2020s and beyond, reaching as much as 35 per cent of total annual platinum demand by 2040, according to World Platinum Investment Council's (WPIC) projections.

Hydrogen offers clear benefits for decarbonisation of mobility, in order to promote its widespread use in zero emissions fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) from passenger cars to commercial vehicles. The development of refuelling infrastructure is essential to offer vehicle manufacturers and transport operators a sufficiently dense network of stations.

Platinum is the catalyst that is used in proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells, the type used in hydrogen FCEVs, as it provides the durability, stability and reactivity necessary to strip the hydrogen of electrons to produce electricity. PEM technology is also used in electrolyzes to produce green hydrogen.

Recently, Air Liquide and TotalEnergies created a joint venture to develop a network of more than 100 hydrogen refuelling stations to service heavy-duty vehicles on major European roads in France, Benelux and Germany.

Combining their knowhow and expertise in infrastructure, hydrogen distribution and mobility, the companies intend to create a major player in hydrogen refuelling solutions, including decarbonisation of road transportation in Europe.



